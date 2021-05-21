GATE CITY, VA - Alice “Red” Henry Arnold, 85 of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Jeff DeBoard officiating and music provided by David Hood.
A graveside service will follow the funeral at Hurd Cemetery in Gate City, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Jeff Edds, Ross Jenkins, Dwain Arnold, Randy Arnold, Michael Calhoun, Josh Calhoun, Dillan Moore, Andrew Bailey, and Tim Henry.
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Arnold family.