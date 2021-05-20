GATE CITY, VA - Alice “Red” Henry Arnold, 85 of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Red worked at HobNob for over 25 years, for Burgers R Us for 5 years and for Campus for 5 years. She attended Daniel Boone Baptist Church and will be missed by all her family and friends who loved he dearly.
Red was preceded in death by her parents, John and Laura Henry; her husband, L.G. Arnold; infant children, Anita and Trula Arnold; her grandson, Jared Dockery; brothers, Gaines, Ballard, John, and Jim Henry; sister, Mozella Henry; along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Dockery; granddaughter, Jasmine Bailey and husband Andrew; great-grandchildren, Dillan, Dawson, Willow, Luke, Braxton, and Charlie; sister, Lou Sloan; sisters-in-law, Julia Arnold, Opal Henry, and Linda Henry along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Jeff DeBoard officiating and music provided by David Hood.
A graveside service will follow the funeral at Hurd Cemetery in Gate City, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Jeff Edds, Ross Jenkins, Dwain Arnold, Randy Arnold, Michael Calhoun, Josh Calhoun, Dillan Moore, Andrew Bailey, and Tim Henry.
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Arnold family.