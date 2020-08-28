ROGERSVILLE - Alice Odell Hamblen, age 80, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday (8/26/20) at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; John Hamblen, Sr., parents, Kyle and Odell Fletcher; sister; Dolores Barker.
She is survived by her children; John Hamblen, Jr. (Shelia), Stuart Hamblen (Kenzie) and Michelle Bean (Buddy); grandchildren, Jason and Jonathan Hamblen, Jamie and Zack Bean; great-grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Hamblen, Mason and Bentley Bean; siblings; Kyle (Sonny) Fletcher, Jr., Doug Fletcher, Sandra Williams and Eunice Jones; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the register book from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sunday (8/30/20) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Monday at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am Monday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.