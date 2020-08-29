KINGSPORT – Alice Marie Doran, 94 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Orchard View Healthcare following an extended illness. Born in Scott County, VA she had lived most of her life in Kingsport. She was very dedicated in caring for her mother and father. Throughout her life, she worked at several healthcare facilities, achieving several awards along the way. Alice enjoyed fishing and basketball. She was a member of Hermon United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ellen Gardener Doran; sisters, Lucille Scalf, Ruth Edwards and Kathleen Hartsock; brothers, Clifton “Bill” Doran and Amos Doran; half-brother, Joe Hensley.
Alice is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hermon UMC Cemetery with Pastor Kyle Falin officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Orchard View for the kind and loving care given to Alice.
