Alice Lorraine Taylor, 86, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Lorraine was born in Blountville, Tennessee and resided there all of her life. She worked many years for the United States Postal Service and The Kingsport Times Press. She was a devoted member of Wheeler United Methodist Church of Blountville and the United Methodist Women’s Organization. She was also a part of the Alice Lee Barnes Circle and the Order of the Eastern Star. Lorraine loved her animals and at one time owned Tennessee walking horses. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Kenneth Keith and Mary Fulton Barnes Keith; husband, Marvin J. Taylor; brother, George Keith and sister, Nancy Poe.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Kenneth Keith; nieces and nephews, Donna Carter, Karen France, David Poe, Denise Thomas, Kim Keith, Kevin Keith, Cindy Woodruff, Amy Hudson and Kristi Banks; several great and great-great nieces and nephews and steps-sons, Michael Taylor, Tony Taylor and Ricky Taylor.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Wheeler United Methodist Church located at 211 North Sanders Street, Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A memorial service will follow at 5:00pm with Pastor Crystal Smith as the officiant.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Alice Lorraine Taylor.
