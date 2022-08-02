Alice Lorraine Taylor, 86, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Lorraine was born in Blountville, Tennessee and resided there all of her life. She worked many years for the United States Postal Service and The Kingsport Times Press. She was a devoted member of Wheeler United Methodist Church of Blountville and the United Methodist Women’s Organization. She was also a part of the Alice Lee Barnes Circle and the Order of the Eastern Star. Lorraine loved her animals and at one time owned Tennessee walking horses. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Kenneth Keith and Mary Fulton Barnes Keith; husband, Marvin J. Taylor; brother, George Keith and sister, Nancy Poe.

