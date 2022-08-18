Alice Gibson Atchison, age 80, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was a charter member of Burem Missionary Baptist Church. She was the manager of "Big Johns" for 23 years.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Tommy Gibson; daughter, Donna; mother, Nora Ball Christian; stepfather, Bob Christian, sisters, Shirley Ball and Ilene Rimer; and brother, Raymond Ball.

