Alice Gibson Atchison, age 80, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was a charter member of Burem Missionary Baptist Church. She was the manager of "Big Johns" for 23 years.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Tommy Gibson; daughter, Donna; mother, Nora Ball Christian; stepfather, Bob Christian, sisters, Shirley Ball and Ilene Rimer; and brother, Raymond Ball.
She is survived by a daughter, Patti Gibson of the home; son-in-law, Anthony Crawford of Rogersville; grandchildren, Alison Crawford of the home, Jordy Crawford, Mike Mowl and Patisa Kielau all of Rogersville; great grandchildren, The Light of her life, Gracie Crawford of the home, Abby Doane, Celeste Mowl, Sophie Kielau all of Rogersville, Chantel Lewis of Johnson City, Caden and Landon Mowl of Murfressboro, TN; brothers, Jerry Ball of Rogersville, and Kyle Ball of Church Hill; sister, Gwen Stubblefield also of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; special family, Dan and Devonia Cochran; and very special friends, June Dykes and Barbara Newton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Fuzz Bradley officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jordy Crawford, Mike Mowl, Travis Cox, Anthony Wallen, Lewis Rimer, Glynn Gibson, Bryan Gibson, and Stephen Kielau. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dan Cochran, Lynn Rimer, Mike Gibson, and Doug Gibson. The family would like to give a special Thanks to Amanda Bradley and Sheena May. Mom has lived with me for some time now so we will be receiving family and friends at my home (Patti) anytime at 1685 Burem Rd in Rogersville. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
