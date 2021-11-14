KINGSPORT - Alice Dawn Higgins Tompkins, 58, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 15, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm at Tri-Cities Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Bill Watson officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace for the Children, Inc., PO Box 7430, Kingsport, TN 37664, Tri-Cities Baptist Church (Give2go), 171 Promise Land Drive, Gray, TN 37615 or Celebration Church, 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Alice Dawn Higgins Tompkins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.