KINGSPORT - Alice Dawn Higgins Tompkins, 58, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 20, 1963, in Benton, TN to the late Neil and Nell McClary Higgins.
She loved music, camping, her grandchildren, and attending Bible Study Fellowship.
Alice was an active member of Tri-Cities Baptist Church. She served in children’s and music ministry for all of her adult life in Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Most recently, she taught elementary music at Rogersville City Schools and gave private music lessons to students of all ages through Studio13.
She was a graduate of Carson-Newman University and the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Education and Undergraduate Degree in Music respectively.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, William “Will” Tompkins; children, Rebekah Jacobs (Tyler), Andrew Tompkins (Taylor) and Abigail Coppage (Austin); grandchildren, Walter Tompkins, Caroline Tompkins, Blake Jacobs, Abby Jacobs and Lenny Coppage; siblings, Karen Watson (Bill), Frances Graham (Tony) and Roger Higgins (Ann); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 15, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm at Tri-Cities Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Bill Watson officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace for the Children, Inc., PO Box 7430, Kingsport, TN 37664, Tri-Cities Baptist Church (Give2go), 171 Promise Land Drive, Gray, TN 37615 or Celebration Church, 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
The care of Alice Dawn Higgins Tompkins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.