KINGSPORT - Alice Dawn Higgins Tompkins, 58, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
