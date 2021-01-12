PINEY FLATS - Alice Ann Alverson, age 62 of Piney Flats, TN passed away on January 9th, 2021 and was born on September 15th, 1958. The God of peace will be with you Philippians 4:9.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lon H. Bernard; brother, Dallas Bernard; grandfather, Jasper Hale and grandmother; Ada Hale.
Alice is survived by her mother, Ruby Bernard; niece, Jennifer Ladd, several cousins, and ex-husband, Michael Alverson and family.
At this time no funeral is scheduled.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Alverson family.