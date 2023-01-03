CHURCH HILL - Alfred “Wayne” Thompson, age 72, of Church Hill, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, followed by 20 years of service with the National Guard. He was a retiree of the City of Kingsport with 37 years of service. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother who was loved by his family. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Elvie Thompson; maternal grandparents who raised Wayne and his twin brother, Dave and Myrtle Hensley; mother of his children, Shirley Giles; step-son, Jimmy Berry; and step-grandson, J.D. Berry.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.