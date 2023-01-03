CHURCH HILL - Alfred “Wayne” Thompson, age 72, of Church Hill, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, followed by 20 years of service with the National Guard. He was a retiree of the City of Kingsport with 37 years of service. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother who was loved by his family. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Elvie Thompson; maternal grandparents who raised Wayne and his twin brother, Dave and Myrtle Hensley; mother of his children, Shirley Giles; step-son, Jimmy Berry; and step-grandson, J.D. Berry.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Thompson of the home; 2 sons, Jonathan Thompson (Melissa) and Colby Thompson; step-son, Darrell Berry; 3 step-daughters, Tracy Couch (Bobby), Manelfia Lawson and Heather Cradic (Kevin); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; twin brother, Alvin Dwayne Thompson (Carolyn); sisters, Angie Thompson and Kathy Smith (Randy); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 11:00 am on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A Military Graveside Service will follow at McPheeter’s Bend Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 performing military rites and Pastor Heath Smith officiating.