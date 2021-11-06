KINGSPORT - Alfred L. Webb, Jr., 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 5, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
