KINGSPORT - Alfred L. Webb, Jr., 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 5, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Mount Carmel, TN with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Mark Ball officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the Graveside Service should meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 12:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends a special thank you to Alfred’s lifelong friend, Mack Lane for his unwavering support.
