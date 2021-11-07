KINGSPORT - Alfred L. Webb, Jr., 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 5, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.
He was born September 9, 1935, in Scott County, VA to the late Alfred L. Webb, Sr. and Nora Williams Webb.
Alfred was a loving and committed husband, father, grandfather and brother who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He spent several years working at Penn-Dixie and later became a licensed contractor having built many homes in the Tri-Cities area. In 2016, he was awarded “Builder of the Year” by the Kingsport Home Builders Association. Alfred was the former owner of Wood World in Mount Carmel, TN.
Mr. Webb was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of sixty-three years, Wanda LaForce Webb; children, Patty Mitchell, Terry Mitchell, Danny Webb and wife, Hilda, Doyle Webb and wife, Amy, Stanley Webb and Phil Webb; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jean Shell; aunt, Jewel Jones; two nieces.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Mount Carmel, TN with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Mark Ball officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the Graveside Service should meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 12:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends a special thank you to Alfred’s lifelong friend, Mack Lane for his unwavering support.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Alfred L. Webb, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.