KINGSPORT - Alexander Wayne Pons, 50, Kingsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was a native of Gainesville, Florida and was a son of Charmane Opsahl Boyd and the late Herbert Allen Pons. Alex relocated to Kingsport several years ago, where he started his own business, Majestic Tree Service. He was a very skilled Arborist, never afraid to climb the tallest trees. Alex was a kid at heart himself, so he was fun to be around. He especially loved being a “Peepaw” to his only grandson, Korey who he facetimed almost every day. Alex was an avid Gators fan and loved NASCAR. He had his fair share of struggles in life but was never afraid to share his love for Jesus. Alex had a childlike faith and absolute assurance that Heaven was his real home. For that we rejoice. He was a proud father.
Alex was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Pons of Waldo, FL; his step-father, Thomas Boyd of Casselberry, FL; half-brother, Clint Boyd of Casselberry, Fl; also his long term girlfriend, Susan (Izzy) Anselmo of Kingsport where she lived with him. They met years ago in Florida, were apart for almost two decades and reunited about seven years ago.
Survivors include his mother, Charmane Opsahl Boyd of Florida; his children, Amanda Pons of Orlando, Fl, Kristine Pons of Colorado Springs, CO, Austin Pons of Deltona, FL, Sadie Burleigh and husband, Taylor of Millinocket, ME, Dylan Pons and Seth Pons both of Honey Brook, PA. a brother, Steve (Woody) Opsahl and wife, Wendy of Chuluota, FL; a grandson, Korey Pons of Deland, Fl; also, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Alex will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 28, 2021 in the East Chaple of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Private interment will be held at a later date in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to https://gofund.me/c3096f96 to assist with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Pons family. 423-928-2245