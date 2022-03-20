Alex Looney died, Thursday, March 17, 2022, on his beloved Saint Patrick’s Day, after a long and loving romance with life.
Services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Jonathan Tuttle, officiating. Visitation will immediately follow in Berndt Hall at the church. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Honorary Pallbearers (invited to be seated with the family at Saint Paul’s), Dr. Andy Straley, George Toncray, Ken Maness, Tim Mullen, Carl Stanley, Rebecca Fugate, Lloyd Kelley and Stan Farris.
