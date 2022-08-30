Alexander Calvin Skelton Aug 30, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Alexander Calvin Skelton, 79, of Kingsport, TN, entered the eternal rest of his savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eternal Rest Kingsport Christianity Alexander Calvin Skelton Funeral Home Residence Arrangement Hill Recommended for you