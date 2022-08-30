KINGSPORT - Alexander Calvin Skelton, 79, of Kingsport, TN, entered the eternal rest of his savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.

