KINGSPORT - Alexander Calvin Skelton, 79, of Kingsport, TN, entered the eternal rest of his savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
Alexander was a longtime resident of Church Hill, TN until moving to Kingsport, TN with his loving wife of 10 years, Ruth Skelton. Alexander was a Christian and a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. He loved singing in the choir at church. He worked 35 years for JP Stevens Textile Company. He cherished many memories of his coworkers in which he spoke often of throughout the years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved his family dearly.
Alexander is preceded in death by his wife, Glonda Skelton of 43 years; brothers, Paul, Jr. and Jimmy Skelton; sister, Phyllis Ann Hammonds; and parents, Paul Hubert and Mamie Skelton.
Alexander is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Paul Stewart (Chris) of Inman, SC, Tammy Davenport (Carl) of Fall Branch, TN, Jerry Skelton of Knoxville, TN, Jason Skelton (Tonya) of Kingsport, TN, April Mason (Reid) of Bowling Green Ky; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Charlie Goodman officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.