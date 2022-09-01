KINGSPORT - Alexander Calvin Skelton, 79, of Kingsport, TN, entered the eternal rest of his savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.

Alexander was a longtime resident of Church Hill, TN until moving to Kingsport, TN with his loving wife of 10 years, Ruth Skelton. Alexander was a Christian and a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. He loved singing in the choir at church. He worked 35 years for JP Stevens Textile Company. He cherished many memories of his coworkers in which he spoke often of throughout the years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved his family dearly.

