DENVER, CO - Alexander “Alex” Charles Bridwell, age 33, passed away at his home in Denver, CO on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was a native of Abingdon, VA and graduated from Abingdon High School.
Alex highly valued relationships with friends and family. Wherever he went he was able to build and foster strong connections with people. His personality, smile and laugh brought happiness and warmth to all around him. He really enjoyed being around kids and created a special bond with his niece, Hannah.
Alex found happiness in his culinary work at marquee and health-oriented restaurants in Abingdon and Denver. He enjoyed playing soccer, hiking, snowboarding, and skateboarding. Additionally, Alex loved seeing live music with his friends.
Alex was preceded in death by his grandparents Ralph and Faye Bridwell, Gate City, VA, and Paul and Roberta Ratliff, Grundy, VA. He is survived by his parents Chuck and Freda Bridwell, Abingdon, VA, brother Austin Bridwell and wife Suzy, and their daughter Hannah, Denver, CO, uncles Jim Bridwell and wife Sherry, Gate City, VA, Steve Ratliff and wife Kim, West Jefferson, NC, aunts Judy Middlemas and husband Eric, Johnson City, TN, Pat Carrol and husband Perry, Gate City, VA, and cousins, Tera Teras, Cincinnati, OH, Sophie Davidson, Gate City VA, Nathan Bridwell, Knoxville, TN, Sylvia Middlemas, Johnson City TN, Erin Middlemas, San Diego, CA, Eleanor Middlemas, Boulder, CO, and Kristen Ratliff, West Jefferson, NC, and extended cousins Emma, Jack, Eli, and Grant.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 10th at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM
with James Dick and Andrew Vargas officiating. Pallbearers will be close friends and family members. A graveside committal service will be held on Friday, November 11th at 1:00PM in the Newberry Family Cemetery, 1015 Russell Fork Rd., Vansant, VA 24656.
The family of Alexander “Alex” Charles Bridwell is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, Main Street location, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon VA. 276-623-2700.