DENVER, CO - Alexander “Alex” Charles Bridwell, age 33, passed away at his home in Denver, CO on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was a native of Abingdon, VA and graduated from Abingdon High School.

Alex highly valued relationships with friends and family. Wherever he went he was able to build and foster strong connections with people. His personality, smile and laugh brought happiness and warmth to all around him. He really enjoyed being around kids and created a special bond with his niece, Hannah.

