COEBURN, VA - Alex B. Moore, 82, passed away at his home on September 18, 2020. He was a retired coal miner for Clinchfield Coal Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Moore and parents, Hiram and Anne Moore.
He is survived by daughter, Mary Alice Baker; son-in-law, David Baker; granddaughter, Becky Pilkenton and husband Nick; two great-grandchildren, who were his world, Mara Jade McDaniel and Logan Moore; sisters, Gaynell Sizemore, Louise Sizemore, Bernice Keith; brothers, Roy Brickey, Truman Moore; special nephew, Monte Joe Moore.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Estes Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Greenwood Acres with Rev. Leslie Ritchie officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:30 to go in procession to the cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to First Choice Home Healthcare, Dr. Brooke Mays, and Pallative Care.