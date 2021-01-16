Aldean Dahl Giles, 94, died January 5, 2021 at the Ben Atchley Veterans’ Home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Services to celebrate her life will be held in the summer.
Aldean was born December 25, 1926, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Murland and Cora (Schwartz) Dahl. She graduated from the University of Minnesota. She joined the United States Air Force and served in Cheyenne, Wyoming during the Korean War. Aldean began practicing as a clinical occupational therapist in Michigan and then moved to Kingsport in the mid-1950s where she met and married Ralph Giles and began to work at the Palmer Center. After taking time off to raise her children, she worked as an administrative assistant at Miller Perry Elementary and in the Sullivan County schools’ central office. Aldean was significantly involved with reopening the Gunnings School as a special education facility.
Aldean was involved in many community organizations and activities including the American Red Cross and the HANDS Committee, enjoyed travelling and camping, and never met a stranger. She was a long-time member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and the Philosophers Sunday school class.
Aldean was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Rae Giles of Oxford, Georgia. She is survived by sons Bruce Lane Giles (Oak Ridge) and Christopher Alan Giles (Atlanta) and his wife Karen Christy; grandchildren Trent Giles (Birmingham) and his wife Kaitlyn, Caitlin Giles (Brooklyn) and her fiancé Tim Kwok, and Dr. Laura Giles (Atlanta); and step-grandchildren Scott O’Toole (Atlanta), Nancy Christy (Atlanta), Matthew Christy (Boston) and Lucas Christy (Tampa).
Memorials may be sent to First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport.