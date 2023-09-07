BIG STONE GAP, VA - Aldas Marie Vincent, 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family, following a long illness.

She was born in Braxton County, W.Va. where she grew up with seven siblings. She moved to Big Stone Gap in 1968. She was part owner/operator of Tri-State Rug and The Gift Corner with her husband, Charles, for 40 years. She had a heart to serve her community. She was instrumental in organizing the first Christmas Open House in Big Stone Gap as well as the annual Sidewalk Sale.


