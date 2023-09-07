BIG STONE GAP, VA - Aldas Marie Vincent, 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family, following a long illness.
She was born in Braxton County, W.Va. where she grew up with seven siblings. She moved to Big Stone Gap in 1968. She was part owner/operator of Tri-State Rug and The Gift Corner with her husband, Charles, for 40 years. She had a heart to serve her community. She was instrumental in organizing the first Christmas Open House in Big Stone Gap as well as the annual Sidewalk Sale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Norma Love; step son, Chris Vincent; and siblings, David and Arnold Love, Jenny Case, Rosalie Cayton and Iva Lou Eubank.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Vincent; children, Kim Swecker (Steve), Pam Skeen and Barry Blake; step children, Pam Page (Randall), Eric Vincent (Rebecca), Kevin Vincent (Deanna) and Abby Vincent; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol Flitcraft (Paul), Neil Love (Geneva), and Faye Marty; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Caris Hospice and Katie Crabtree, her granddaughter, for their loving care of Aldas.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Blake Swecker, Joey Skeen, Aiden Phillips, Cody Crabtree, Clinton Roberts and Bryson Cothron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of one’s choice.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Vincent family.