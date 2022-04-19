KINGSPORT - Albon Denson Cowden, age 95, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Lifelong member of Vernon Heights Missionary Baptist Church. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Preceded in death by Husband Stuart Cowden, parents Granville & Lillie Denson, sisters Maxie Frazier, Jewel Matlock, Pauline Daugherty, brothers MC Denson, Roy Denson, and granddaughter Denise Ashley.
Survived by daughters Sandra (Rex) Barber, Patti (Harry) Ashley, Penny Cowden; Sisters Emmeline (Everett) Glass, Ernestine (Harold) Powers; Brother Wheeler Denson; Grandchildren Rex Barber Jr., Tom Barber, Nick Barber, Charlie Ashley; Great Grandchildren Maddy Ashley, CJ Ashley, Scarlett Barber; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Fund.
Cowden family will receive friends Friday April 22, 2022 from 12 to 1 PM with a funeral service to follow at 1 PM at East Lawn Memorial Chapel, and burial to follow In the Christus Garden of East Lawn Memorial Park.
Officiating will be Rev. Wayne Baker, and Rev. Brandon Ferren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Cowden family.