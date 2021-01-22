MT. CARMEL - Alberta Buckles, age 94, of Mt. Carmel, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Lebanon, VA where she graduated from Lebanon High School and later retired from Eastman in Kingsport. Alberta was preceded in death by her parents Henry A. and Bertha Litton Buckles, two sisters – Ora Ann Buckles and Annetta B. Jones, and two brothers, Herschel S. Buckles and Henry C. Buckles.
Survivors include her three sisters, Sarah Lane of Church Hill, TN, Nancy Dotson of Piney Flats, TN, and Nadine Pearlman of Bristol, TN; and one brother, Oakley Buckles of Bristol, TN.
Due to COVID-19 private graveside service will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, VA with Rev. Kevin Bowman officiating. Nephews and other family members will serve as pallbearers. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of 4 west at Bristol Regional Medical Center. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the local American Heart Association.
