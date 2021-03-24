KINGSPORT - Albert Easley, Jr., 63, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Magnolia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Columbia, TN. He was born on March 19, 1958, to the late Albert Vannie and Mary Hilda Easley. Albert loved the Lord and family. He enjoyed reading and studying his Bible. He could quote any verse and play baseball. Albert also liked to sing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Easley Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Bill Easley and wife Robin, Robert Easley, Sr., and wife Donna, and Thomas Easley and wife Renee; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Avalon Hospice for the care shown to Albert.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Roger Estep officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.