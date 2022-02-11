BLOUNTVILLE - Albert Monroe Long, Sr., 84 of Blountville passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home, in the chapel.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00am at East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.
Graveside will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jonas Lefler, Matthew Isenberg, Hailey Isenberg, Ethan Long, Andrew Long, and Chris Lefler.
Online condolences may be made to the Long family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.