BLOUNTVILLE - Albert Monroe Long, Sr., 84 of Blountville passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was born January 31, 1938 in Sullivan County, TN to the late Lucy (Bailey) and John K. Long.
He was the owner of Long’s Construction Company and was proud to work alongside his brothers and brothers-in-law. In his spare time, Monroe was an avid car collector, enjoyed NASCAR, camping, taking care of his land and feeding the deer.
Monroe was proud of his many accomplishments throughout his life. These include, owner of Long’s Construction Company, Past President of Fordtown Ruritan, taking care of his family and especially being a mentor to his grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Reba Long, brothers, Fred, DB, and Wayland Long; sister, Mary Haney; and granddaughter, Sarah Isenberg.
Those left to cherish his memory include, his wife of ten years, Catherine Long; sons, David Long, and Albert Long, Jr. and wife Karen; daughters, Gloria Isenberg and Linda Lefler and husband, Chris; stepson, Jody Callahan; stepdaughter, Misty Cox and husband Dale; brother, Jim Long and wife Aleta; grandchildren, Jonas Lefler, Matthew Isenberg, Haley Isenberg, Emily Ashworth and husband Charlie, Ethan Long, Lauren Lefler and Andrew Long; and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home, in the chapel.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00am at East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.
Graveside will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jonas Lefler, Matthew Isenberg, Hailey Isenberg, Ethan Long, Andrew Long, and Chris Lefler.
Online condolences may be made to the Long family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Long family.