KEOKEE, VA - Albert Maggard, 80, Keokee, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Albert was born in Lee County, VA on August 26, 1940 and was the son of the late Edward Lee and Nannie (Carroll) Maggard. He dedicated his life to the Lord and his church at an early age and became an ordained minister of the Pentecostal faith. He loved good food, good friends, family, and his church family.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Edna Kelly and Virginia Davis; and brother, Palmer Maggard preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are his nieces and nephews, Michelle Wade and husband, Gene of Big Stone Gap, VA, Raymond Davis of PA, Charlie Davis and wife, Melissa of Appalachia, VA, Pam Begley of Keokee, VA, Claressa “Sissy” Young of Keokee, VA, Phyllis Kelly of Clovesplint, KY, Barbara Roberts and husband, Bob, Quentin Kelly and wife, Claudia, Carolyn Kelly, David Kelly, all of Homesmill, KY; sister-in-law, Sue Maggard of Keokee. VA; along with his best friends, Glenn Westmoreland and wife, Tina of Big Stone Gap, VA and Wayne Daugherty and wife, Patsy, his church family, several cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church, Appalachia, VA. Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Grayson Cothron and Pastor Roger Barker officiating. Michelle Wade and the Church Choir will provide the music.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that all attendees wear masks, and strictly observe social distancing. Temperatures will also be checked when entering the church.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Maggard Cemetery, Keokee, VA. Dustin Begley, Louie Begley, Preston Wade, Devan Young, and Brendon Westmoreland will serve as pallbearers. Glenn Westmoreland and Shane Begley will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:30 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Albert Maggard.