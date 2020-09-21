KEOKEE, VA - Albert Maggard, 80, Keokee, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church, Appalachia, VA. Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Grayson Cothron and Pastor Roger Barker officiating. Michelle Wade and the Church Choir will provide the music.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that all attendees wear masks, and strictly observe social distancing. Temperatures will also be checked when entering the church.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Maggard Cemetery, Keokee, VA. Dustin Begley, Louie Begley, Preston Wade, Devan Young, and Brendon Westmoreland will serve as pallbearers. Glenn Westmoreland and Shane Begley will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:30 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Albert Maggard.