KINGSPORT - Alan “Tadpole” Thornton, 51, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2022. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
Tadpole was a Christian and loved the Lord. He worked at Eastman Chemical Company as an Electrician for 17 years. He was a family man first and foremost who loved deeply and had a heart of gold. Tadpole was the same no matter who he was with and treated everyone with kindness and love. He enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, watching UT football, Nascar, and NHRA. Tadpole was quick to tell a joke and never missed the opportunity for a short nap.
Tadpole was preceded in death by his father, Bob Thornton.
Survivors include his wife, Serena Thornton; daughters, Tara Tuell (Anthony), Nikki Dietrich (Austin) mother, Gigi Thornton; grandchildren, Dawson, Kylie, Brodee and Brantlee; sister, Kellie Hicks (Jeff); nephews, Jeffery Hicks, Austin Hicks (Lauren); best friend, Mer Hawk; along with many other friends.
The Thornton family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 4 pm – 6 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm with Jerry Moody officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Thornton family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081