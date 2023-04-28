Alan Russell Hubbard Sr., 78, peacefully passed away on April 27th, 2023 surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. Al was born in Kingsport on July 1st, 1944 to parents Russell and Helen Hubbard. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and later received his BS in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. After graduating, he served in the US Army for two years. Al served our community as a long-time member, including serving on the board of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport and actively volunteered for a number of local charities. He was an Alderman for the City of Kingsport and also served as a Tennessee House Representative in the 96th and 97th General Assemblies. Al owned and operated the Ford System, Inc., and later was a stockbroker for JC Bradford and Company and a director of the State of Franklin Savings Bank. In addition, he was a partner in the Fox Run neighborhood development and the Ledges. During his lifetime, he was a member of St Christopher’s Episcopal and First Presbyterian churches.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Helen Hubbard, and his brother Vincent Hubbard.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Millirons Hubbard; children, Russ (Beth) Hubbard and Liesel (Charles) Mutter; grandchildren, Kendall Hubbard, Russ Hubbard III, Paige Hubbard, Charles Mutter III, Lainey Mutter, and Elizabeth Mutter.
On Al’s behalf, we would like to thank the good Lord, family, and friends for a wonderful life. We would also like to express our sincere appreciation for the staff and caregivers at Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chaplin Daniel Winiger officiating and Eulogy given by John McLellan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salvation Army Kingsport, 519 Dale Street, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.