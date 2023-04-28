Alan Russell Hubbard Sr., 78, peacefully passed away on April 27th, 2023 surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. Al was born in Kingsport on July 1st, 1944 to parents Russell and Helen Hubbard. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and later received his BS in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. After graduating, he served in the US Army for two years. Al served our community as a long-time member, including serving on the board of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport and actively volunteered for a number of local charities. He was an Alderman for the City of Kingsport and also served as a Tennessee House Representative in the 96th and 97th General Assemblies. Al owned and operated the Ford System, Inc., and later was a stockbroker for JC Bradford and Company and a director of the State of Franklin Savings Bank. In addition, he was a partner in the Fox Run neighborhood development and the Ledges. During his lifetime, he was a member of St Christopher’s Episcopal and First Presbyterian churches.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Helen Hubbard, and his brother Vincent Hubbard.

