KINGSPORT - Alan Ray Hicks, 65 of Kingsport went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday November 19, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was Retired from Marriot Conference and Convention Center of Kingsport.. He loved to play guitar and sing. It was a very big part of his life where he made many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles R Hicks Sr and Ruby Evelyn Hicks. Sister Pamela Kay Horton, and Daughter Alicia Ann Hicks. Alan was survived by his wife of 33 years Starlette Hicks, daughter Chantilly Brianne Hicks, son Alan Wayne Neff, brothers, Charles Hicks Jr (Ricky), Gary Hicks, & Paul Hicks, sister Kathy Hicks Bell. granddaughters Deandra Grace and Samantha Neff, & several nieces and nephews. There will be celebration of Life Service at a later date. Please email hickschantilly@gmail.com with your name and contact information in regards to the Celebration of Life Services. Upon his request his final resting place will be Genesis Legacy Foundation in Memphis Tennessee.