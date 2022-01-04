JOHNSON CITY - Alan Lester Fisher, 77, of Johnson City, TN and Littleton, CO, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on December 31, 2021 in Bristol, TN.
Survived by Sandra Barnes Fisher, wife of 24 years; son, Jeff Fisher (Monica); daughter, Jennifer Thornton (Chuck): brothers, Kenneth (Molly) and Jimmy (Deborah); grandchildren, Michael and Maria; fur baby Izzy the cat; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Alan had a successful career in civil construction, working for such companies as Western Empire, Summit and Garney. He enjoyed walking, fly-fishing, sailing and watching the Denver Broncos.
He lived most of his life in Denver, CO as well as Illinois, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.
Alan will be remembered as the best husband and a loving, caring and supportive father. His career was very important to him as he was diligent, detailed and was valued.
