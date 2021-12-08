KINGSPORT-Alan Kent Sharpe, 55, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Born in Nanticoke, Pa., Alan lived in Wheeling, W. Va., Princeton, W. Va., Big Stone Gap, Va. and had lived in Kingsport since 1993. Alan was a self-employed over-the-road truck driver. He had a great sense of humor and loved his family. He was a member of the Holiness Church of God In Jesus Name in Big Stone Gap.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mae (Visneski) Sharpe.
Alan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patty Falin Sharpe; daughter, Ashley Ann Sharpe (fiancé, Toby Brown), Johnson City, Tn.; sister, Suzanne Shelton (Tommy), Athens, Tn.; niece, Jesse Hann; nephew, Josh Shelton; Patty’s nieces and nephews, Jessica Turner, Beth Wallace, Joshua Beverly, Miranda Burns and Clarissa Falin, with whom Alan was close; sister-in-law, Karen Phillips (Lee) and brother-in-law, Junior Falin (Karen).
The family will receive friends from 3:00pm until 4:00pm on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 4:00pm with Pastor Ricky Oakes officiating.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Alan Sharpe’s family.
