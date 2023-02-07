DUFFIELD, VA - Aileen Bishop Gilliam, 88, of Duffield went to her heavenly home following a long illness. Her daughter and son were holding her as she drew her last breath on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Aileen was born on August 20, 1934 in the Devils Race Path Area of Scott County to the late Oscar and Louise Hawkins Bishop and resided in the Clinchport area most of her life. At the age of 18, she married PFC Fred Gilliam shortly after his tour in Korea. Aileen was loving daughter, faithful and dutiful wife, precious sister, and the best mother and friend a girl and boy could ever have. She was saved at a tent revival in Clinchport and Baptized in the Clinch River. Aileen was of the Baptist faith. She often said she couldn’t wait to see her sweet mother again, who was her best friend, and she has missed her so much every day. At an early age, Aileen began taking care of the family she loved, she quit school at the age of 15 to help her mother take care of the youngest newborn son. She helped take care of one of her older sisters, father, mother, and husband before death took each of them. Aileen was the wife of a career army veteran and raised and gave love to their 2 children in his absence. Aileen was known for being a good cook and baker no one ever came to her home and left hungry or thirsty. She had a giving heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Gilliam; siblings, Melba Harbin, Pauline Bishop, Gerald Bishop, Bennie Bishop, Brenda Bishop; and her precious 18-year-old puppy, Scrappy also known as Hitler.
Survivors include her daughter, Jo Retta G. Smith; son, Terry L. Gilliam; siblings, Bernice Chapman of Colonial Heights, Marjorie White of Blountville, Dave Bishop of Church Hill, and Dianna B. Moore of Kingsport; along with many special family members and several friends.
The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Garry Hood officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery.