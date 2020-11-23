KINGSPORT - Agnes Minor, 92, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, uniting with her husband of 70 years, Arthur, after declining health. She was born July 27, 1928 in Rogersville, TN to the late Pearl and Monte Thurman. Agnes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved to quilt, crochet, gardening (especially roses), and talking with everyone. Agnes never met a stranger.
Along with her husband, Arthur Minor and her parents, Pearl Dunham and Monte Thurman, Agnes is preceded in death by her daughters, Deborah Kay Jones and Angela Hope Byrd; grandson, Joshua Brandon Jones; brother and sister-in-law, M.D. Thurman and Odell; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred Gibbons and Charles; sister and brother-in-law, Jean Davidson and Don; and brother-in-law, Alvin Goins.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Doris Williams; grandsons, Eric Jones and wife Nicole, Chris Williams and wife Nekesha, and Nick Williams; sister, Louise Goins; brother, Jimmy Thurman and wife Sharon; sons-in-law, Don Williams, Paul “Tim” Jones, and Dale Byrd; sister-in-law, Shirley Warner and husband John; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Mary Ann Graham.
Agnes will be laid to rest beside her husband, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park Garden of Everlasting Life III with Pastors Wayne Baker and George Bradley officiating.
The family wishes to give a Special “Thank You” to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center Units A300 and A500 and to Dr. Odeti Sheshidha for their care and compassion of Agnes.
Online condolences may be made to the Minor family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.