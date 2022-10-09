Agnes Lamb Oct 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Agnes Lamb, 80, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agnes Lamb Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Residence Recommended for you