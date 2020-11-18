WAYNESVILLE, OHIO/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Agnes L. Linville, age 91, of Waynesville, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Agnes retired from Randall Textron in Wilmington, never missing a single day of work in 17 years of service to the company. She was a faithful member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Waynesville for many years and most recently, was a member of LIFEHOUSE Church in Lebanon.
Family oriented, friendly, sincere, helpful, and selfless, Agnes was appreciative of others and had a great sense of humor. She was also known to be handy, self-sufficient, strong, and very hard working. She greatly enjoyed crocheting and quilting, mushroom hunting in the spring, and working jigsaw puzzles. She was known for sewing custom doilies for people she cared for and was especially known to gift couples and families a framed doily of their last name. Her first job was at Mulford Greenhouse in Lebanon where she learned a lot about growing plants, making flower arrangements and bows. She ultimately developed a love of gardening and canning, with green beans being her favorite crop to can for the winter months. Among many things, Agnes will be remembered for her love of Hershey Kisses, which she affectionately called Silver Tops. She made delicious cornbread and biscuits and gravy, which she often made when family and friends came for a visit or when she returned to Big Stone Gap and cooked for her family. The love of traveling back home to visit family in the Big Stone Gap area of Virginia will always be remembered as some of the fondest memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Georgia Estridge; four brothers Jerry, Lanny, Tim, and William Estridge; son-in-law Robert “Bob” Anderson; and grandson, Johnny Linville. She is survived by four children Bernard (Michiko) Linville, Kenneth Linville, Jim (Tami) Linville, and Janice Anderson; seven grandchildren Chris Linville, Gabe (Nancy) Linville, twins Sean and Brianna Linville, Renee Wallace, Jason (Vanessa) Linville, and Jennifer (John) Ward; 12 great grandchildren; five brothers Joe, Randall, Linzey, John, and Don (Darlene) Estridge; two sisters Mary Wilder and Audrey Tucker; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Bro. Don Estridge officiating. Burial will follow at American Legion Cemetery.