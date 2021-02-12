KINGSPORT - Agnes Fields Lane, 89, Kingsport, TN, passed away, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.
Mrs. Lane was born in Scott County, VA on January 25, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Robert and Della Mae (Dalton) Fields.
In addition to her parents, her husband, James Edward Lane (2011); sisters, Rachel Fields, Rosa Fields, and Phoebe Baker; and brothers, Walker, Ray, Robert, Jr., Kile, Floyd, Virgel, and Prentis Fields preceded her in death.
Surviving is her son, Eddie Lane and wife, Janey, Kingsport, TN, grandchildren, Mandi Anderson and husband, Derek, Justin Lane and girlfriend, Heather Smith, Rebeka Epps and husband, Derrick, Abbey Malone and husband, Bailey; great grandchildren, Josie, Caroline, and Lucas Anderson; sisters, Kelly Hill, Mabe, VA and Matilda Carter, Slant, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID Pandemic a private family funeral service will be conducted in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Sanders officiating. The Singing Cooks and Derrick Epps will provide the music.
Burial will be at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Justin Lane, Derek Anderson, Bailey Malone, Derrick Epps, and Larry Lane serving as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Agnes Fields Lane.