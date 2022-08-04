BIG STONE GAP, VA - Adelean Willis of Big Stone Gap, VA. - 89, departed this life, and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Adelean was born in Hazard, KY, the daughter of the late Bill and Mary (Griffith) Lawson. Adelean lived a full life. She married the love of her love Ralph Willis (Bear Tom) whom she adored for 63 years prior to his passing. In her younger years, she worked and retired from the Country Boy Drive Inn. She was well known for her unique sense of work ethic and independence. Her neighbors speak highly of her, and how she was a "Grandmother to many". The "Simple Life" was the life for her, she enjoyed walking, reading, yard work, and swimming. She was a volunteer at the West End Baptist Church Clothes Closet for several years. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors. She exemplified the qualities from Galatians 5: 22-23 LOVE, JOY, PEACE, PATIENCE, KINDNESS, GOODNESS, FAITHFULNESS, GENTLENESS, & SELF CONTROL. The fruits of the spirit were evident to all her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband (Bear Tom), she was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Frances Messer, that she loved and cared for while she battled with Breast Cancer.
She is survived by her sisters; Beulah Beard of Bristol, VA, Shirley Kelly (Earl) of Hanover, MD, Kathy Richardson of Bristol, her brothers; Johnny Lawson (Janet) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Jimmy Lawson (Rosita) of Big Stone Gap, several nieces, nephews, and many special friends and neighbors.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Steve Maddox officiating, and special music will be provided by Cody Mabe. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, to whom she adored.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests that to honor Adelean's life and legacy that you donate or perform an act of kindness for others in her memory.