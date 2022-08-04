BIG STONE GAP, VA - Adelean Willis of Big Stone Gap, VA. - 89, departed this life, and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Adelean was born in Hazard, KY, the daughter of the late Bill and Mary (Griffith) Lawson. Adelean lived a full life. She married the love of her love Ralph Willis (Bear Tom) whom she adored for 63 years prior to his passing. In her younger years, she worked and retired from the Country Boy Drive Inn. She was well known for her unique sense of work ethic and independence. Her neighbors speak highly of her, and how she was a "Grandmother to many". The "Simple Life" was the life for her, she enjoyed walking, reading, yard work, and swimming. She was a volunteer at the West End Baptist Church Clothes Closet for several years. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors. She exemplified the qualities from Galatians 5: 22-23 LOVE, JOY, PEACE, PATIENCE, KINDNESS, GOODNESS, FAITHFULNESS, GENTLENESS, & SELF CONTROL. The fruits of the spirit were evident to all her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

