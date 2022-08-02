Adelean Willis Aug 2, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - Adelean Willis of Big Stone Gap, VA. 89, departed this life, and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 1, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap.An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Adelean Willis.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adelean Willis Gap Va. Christianity Funeral Home Lord Arrangement Register Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video