BIG STONE GAP, VA - Adelean Willis of Big Stone Gap, VA. 89, departed this life, and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap.

