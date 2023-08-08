KINGSPORT - Addie Eleanor (Ruth) “Nannie” Mitchell peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior after a lengthy battle of lung disease on the morning of August 7th, 2023, at 10:11 a.m. at the age of 83 years old.
Addie was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother- a woman who loved well and was well loved. She was the second of two children and was born on September 5th, 1939, to the late Hazel and Tom Ruth in Kingsport, Tennessee. Addie graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1956. She retired from JP Stevens after working in the cloth room from 1988-1999. She thoroughly enjoyed her job and co-workers. Addie delighted in cooking, sharing her recipes and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Marie D. McDavid, whom she loved dearly,
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 55 years Jack P. Mitchell, her two sons, James W. Bellamy and spouse Brenda, Chad P. Mitchell and partner Laura Spivey and her daughter, Amy J. Weatherly, and spouse Bobby. Addie also known as “Nannie” is survived by her 6 grandchildren who adored her; Hunter L. Blevins, Nicholas J. Bellamy and spouse Lezlie, Katelyn E. Wolferding and spouse Blake, Emilie M. Bledsoe and spouse Zach, Sophia G. Bellamy, Benjamin R. Bellamy and 1 great-grandchild, Sephora B. Blevins. Also survived by her, is her niece, Sheila Weldon, and nephew, David McDavid, and her long-time close friend Phyllis Carter, and her honorary daughter Rikki McCugh.
Addie’s family would like to give special thanks and honor to caregiver Hannah Salyer, RN with Gentiva Hospice for her kindness and excellent care in Addie’s last months and days.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jackie Flanary and a song by Rikki McCugh. A Graveside service will be held Friday, August 11th at 11: 00 a.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Memorial Park (East Tennessee Cemetery), Blountville, TN in the Solomon Garden.