KINGSPORT - Addie Eleanor (Ruth) “Nannie” Mitchell peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior after a lengthy battle of lung disease on the morning of August 7th, 2023, at 10:11 a.m. at the age of 83 years old.

Addie was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother- a woman who loved well and was well loved. She was the second of two children and was born on September 5th, 1939, to the late Hazel and Tom Ruth in Kingsport, Tennessee. Addie graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1956. She retired from JP Stevens after working in the cloth room from 1988-1999. She thoroughly enjoyed her job and co-workers. Addie delighted in cooking, sharing her recipes and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

