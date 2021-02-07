GATE CITY - Adaya Rae Alvarez, beloved first daughter of Japeth and Camryn Alvarez, was born sleeping on Friday, February 5, 2021 at BRMC. She is now rocking in the arms of Jesus and her great grandmothers, Debra Watts and Anna Begley. Anna passed away a few months short of her arrival. She was so excited to meet Adaya. Little did we know, she would greet her before any of us would be blessed to.
In addition to her parents, Adaya Rae is survived by her grandmother- “Nanga” Brandy Watts, grandmother- “Gi Gi” Jamie Salyer, husband Wes; grandfather, Jonathan Begley, wife Cindy; great grandfather, Rex Watts and great grandfather, Stevie Begley, great grandparents, James and Alice McConnell, Don and Gaye Salyer, Richard and Ethel Sexton; aunts, Sierra Alvarez, Gabby Hillman, husband Avery, Jaylin Begley; uncles, Isaiah Alvarez, Tristan Salyer, Andrew Salyer, Seth Miller, Ryan Johnson and a special cousin and best friend, Emma Hillman.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to their extended family, Rocky, Tina, Nehemiah West, a special nurse at BRMC, Cindy McVey, the staff at Colonial Funeral Home, and to all the family and friends for their thoughts and prayers and will appreciate those in the days ahead.
A private graveside service will be held at the Begley Family Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA.
Pallbearers will be her great grandfathers.
Online condolences may be made to the Alvarez family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Adaya Rae Alvarez.