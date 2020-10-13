Adam Richard Fields, 36, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, after an extended illness. He was a sweet, loving, kind spirited soul in his resilience. Adam loved his family. He was a talented employee for his father’s construction company and helped his mom with hers. He freely helped on the family farm with eagerness. Some of his happiest times were riding the chops with his Pops and spending time with his amazing son, Avery.
He gave most of his belongings and money to the less fortunate. Long conversations and heart to heart talks kept him abound. He loved a variety of music, from Chris LeDoux, Sublime, Lost Dog Street Band to Tool. He was extremely talented with his artwork, so much so, that his friends felt they inherited a Rembrandt by obtaining his art.
Quotes Adam would say, “Everything happens for a reason whether we like it or not.” “Life is way too short when you’re happy and way too long when you’re in pain.” “You may be able to turn your back and run from others, but you will always have to deal with yourself no matter where you hide.” “I just want everyone to be happy.” And, “Don’t take life too seriously, it’s not like you’re going to get out alive.”
He is free now to be who he is truly meant to be. Adam, may you fly through the universe with amazement and astonishment to be bewildered by all things you experience. Your family misses and loves you dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Helen and Bill Fields, Jimmy Combs; great grandparents, Rovella Redwine Aucoin, Herbert Redwine, Eugene and Edith Daughtery; great-great grandmother, Sophia Mae Wood; aunt, Suzzette Redwine Counts; uncles, John Redwine and Michael Combs; cousin and best friend, Jon Redwine Robinson; and cousin, Ronnie Lee Redwine Wampler.
Adam leaves behind his son, Avery Roland Fields; parents, Darryl and Lisa Redwine Combs, Rick and Patti Fields; grandparents, Scott and Hilda Redwine; great grandparent, Freida Combs; sisters, Megan Stemple, Allissa Sophia Redwine, Alivia Rovella Redwine, Tiffany Pfeiffer; brothers, Elliot Combs, John and Nick Lowe; aunts, Traci and Sharon Combs and Rhonda Snodgrass; nephew, August Redwine; nieces, Chloe Combs Jones, Ariana Marie Stemple; special cousins Crystal Agosto and Jennifer Reher; and special friend, Kaila McGee.
Post cremation, his family will have a Celebration of Life service in Virginia and Colorado at a later date.