CHURCH HILL - Adam Heath Roberts, age 44, of Church Hill, TN, a carpenter, passed away suddenly early Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home.
Survivors include his mother and step-father: Patricia and Donnie Dye; father: Ronnie Roberts; grandfather: Robert “Bob” Brownlow; four children: Aleigha, Lily, Bryar, and River; his life partner: Jessica Arnold and her family, Harry and Shirley Arnold and Tim Arnold; aunts and uncles: Otis and Willie Roberts, Tammy and Randy Christy, Ben and Tara Bolton; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend and brother: Thomas Osborne; special friends: Hank Strong and Josh Williams.
Adam was preceded in death by his step-mother: Karen Roberts; brother: Ronnie H. Roberts; grandparents: Mary Brownlow, Don Bolton, Guy and Bonnie Roberts; aunt: Donna Bolton-Davenport; uncles: Jim Bolton and Billy Roberts.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Adam also enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing, and hiking. He had such a bright and energetic personality and touched many lives with his loving compassionate heart. Everyone that met him liked him, and everyone that knew him, loved him.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.