BLOUNTVILLE - Adam Hayes, 86, of Blountville, passed away on May 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Frank and Mary (Holland) Hayes. Adam will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and husband.
Most commonly, Adam was known to be a hard worker and loved his career, where he retired as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Baptist faith and was a God-fearing man. Adam, in his free time, loved being outdoors – you could catch him fishing or hunting when he wasn’t at home with his family. Adam was a self-made man with outstanding morals and integrity. He was compassionate and a friend to all; ultimately, he was a selfless family man who loved taking care of others and would not hesitate to give the shirt off his back to those in need.
In addition to his parents, Adam was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Hayes and Frank Burton Hayes Jr.; and sisters, Polly Huffman and Pauline Gibson.
Survivors include his loving wife of seventy years, Sarah Margaret Hayes; sons, Mike Hayes, Wayne Hayes, Johnny Hayes (Diane), Frank Hayes (Brenda), David Hayes, Homer Hayes (Faye); brothers, James Hayes, Hiram Hayes (Margaret), Willard Hayes (IvaDell); sisters, Flora Bowers (Mike), Betty Bowers (Bobby), Sue Huffman, Margaret Clark (Mack); twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
The Hayes family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, May 27, 2022, in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5pm – 7pm. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11am with Rev. Jimmy Hawkins, Rev. Mike Owens and Rev. Bradley Reader officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park. Jesse Hayes, Brody Hayes, Patrick Hickman, Ray Hayes, Joe Hutchins, and Barry Bowers will serve as pallbearers.
