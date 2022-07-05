KINGSPORT - Ada Rhea Hale Bush, 74, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Ada was born in Kingsport on August 17, 1947, to the late Robert and Doris Payne Hale.
She attended The ROCK Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Ada enjoyed ceramics, knitting and beach trips with her family.
In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Vance Bush; sister, Linda Stratton; and brother, Robert “Bobby” Hale, Jr.
Left to cherish Ada’s memory are her daughters, Melissa Gaye Hill (Dwayne) and Myra Crawford (Jason); and son, Dean Grills (Gina); grandsons, Andy and Sam Mills; great-granddaughters, Kenley and Brynn Mills; sisters, Nancy Clausel and Dinah Neeley; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Ada’s Life will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel at Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made in Ada’s honor to the charity of the donor’s choice.
