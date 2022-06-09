ROGERSVILLE - Ada Lee Phillips, age 97, of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Visitation hours will be Friday, June 10, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 10, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Carr officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Emett Cemetery.
