ROGERSVILLE - Ada Lee Phillips, age 97, of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Ms. Phillips attended Shepard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Aberham Phillips, sons Danny Phillips and Steven Phillips.
Survivors include daughter JoAnn Manis of Rogersville; five grandchildren, Ronnie Manis, Tony Manis, Krystal Lamons, Shannon Phillips and Misty Sizemore; 12 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; sister, Helen Paris of Kingsport.
Visitation hours will be Friday, June 10, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 10, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Carr officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Emett Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Phillips family.